How to loop a PowerPoint slideshow so that it automatically starts over as soon as it ends

Chrissy Montelli
Andresr/Getty ImagesIt only takes a few clicks to loop a PowerPoint presentation.

If you’ve designed a Microsoft PowerPoint presentation that’s meant to be viewed repeatedly, such as on a kiosk or in a museum installation, you can adjust the settings in PowerPoint so that your slideshow “loops” instead of ending after one viewing.

Getting a PowerPoint to loop is easy. Read on to find out how, using PowerPoint for both Mac and PC.

How to loop a PowerPoint presentation

1. Open the Microsoft PowerPoint presentation that you want to loop.

2. With your PowerPoint presentation open, click on the “Slide Show” tab, then click on “Set Up Slide Show.”

How to loop a PowerPoint 1Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderOpen the ‘Set Up Slide Show’ menu.

3. In the pop-up window that appears, click on the box next to “Loop continuously until ‘Esc'” so that a small checkmark appears inside the box. Feel free to adjust any other settings in this menu as well. Click “OK” when you’re finished.

How to loop a PowerPoint 2Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderYou can change a variety of settings in this menu.

4. To test whether your PowerPoint can loop successfully, click on the “From Beginning” or “Play From Start” button in the Slide Show tab. Click through the slideshow until you reach the end. When your PowerPoint reaches its final slide, it should start over from the beginning automatically. When you’re confident that looping is enabled, and you’re ready to close the slide show, press the Esc key.

