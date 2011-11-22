Here's How You Should Dress, Eat And Drink If You Want To Be An Exec Someday

Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Executives aren’t born, they’re made. Successful CEOs will often dress the part well before they land the top job.A recent CareerBuilder survey asked more than 500 hiring managers in senior positions to explain their styles and preferences to pinpoint exactly what it is that defines them.



Here’s what they had to say:

What to wear

Business-casual dress was the most popular answer, raking in 63% of the responses

Perhaps surprisingly, business suits came in last place, with only 16% reporting they wear the more formal attire daily

Dark colours are the most popular among executives, according to the survey, with more than 60% saying they prefer either navy blue or black duds

What to drive

More than a quarter of these managers say they drive an SUV to work

Just behind in the rankings are mid-sized sedans (with 22%) and luxury sedans (with 15%)

What to drink when you’re out with coworkers

Apparently, many of the senior-level employees surveyed opt for teetotaling over getting crazy — 32% say they skip booze at office functions

A full 26% prefer to keep it classy with wine, while 22% say they opt for beer

One last thing: Don’t buy into the Mad Men motif — just 5% say martinis are their drink of choice

What to eat for lunch

41% of surveyed managers brownbag it

Sit-down restaurant fare and fast food had a roughly even split, garnering 19% and 17% of respondents, respectively

23% say they skip lunch altogether, but that might not be your best bet

How to part your hair

31% of the power players surveyed say they part their hair on the right side

27% of them go for the left-side part, while 9% opt for the middle

We should note 7% answered that they were bald and/or kept a shaved head

However, it’s worth noting that some of the world’s top executives — like Mark Zuckerberg — defy these standards and wear, say, hoodies to work. But they also know when it’s necessary to go outside their comfort zones. And that’s the key: remaining authentic, but knowing when to play the part.

Now see what New Yorkers are wearing to work today >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.