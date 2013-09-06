How They Make Lingerie Models Look So Good

How do they make lingerie models look amazing?

Business Insider slipped behind the scenes of a shoot for AdoreMe, a startup that has raised more than $US8 million to rival Victoria’s Secret. We interviewed the photographer, the founder, the makeup artist and the model about how they make women look so desireable.

Here’s how the magic happens.

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Produced by Daniel Goodman; Additional Photography by Justin Gmoser

