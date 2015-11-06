An AI program analysed two million selfies and found out what makes a great one

How do you look good in a selfie? Luckily for anyone wondering, a robot has figured it out.

A new artificial intelligence (AI) system built by a Stanford University researcher Andrej Karpathy looked at two million selfies and learned what makes a great selfie.

In other words, it discovered what elements make up a selfie that is more likely to get hearted.

Here’s a few tips the program came up with:

1) Be female

2) Show your long hair.

3) Take it alone.

4) Use a light background or a filter: Selfies that were very washed out, filtered black and white, or had a border got more likes.

5) Cropp the image so your forehead gets cut off and your face is prominently in the middle third of the photo. Some of them are also slightly tilted.

Below are the cream of the crop — the top 100 of 50,000 images that the AI analysed after being trained on more than 2 million selfies.

Notice that of the best 100 selfies, not a single man is included, and there are very few people of colour.

On the other hand, the worst images, or the selfies that probably wouldn’t get as many likes, were group shots, badly lit and often too close up.

So if you want your selfie to get a lot of love, make sure you follow the rules above. Read more about the program’s creation.

