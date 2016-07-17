The best type of sunglasses for every face shape -- and how to figure out which one you are

Everyone wants to look cool in sunglasses, but not everyone knows exactly how.

There’s lots of confusing information out there about face shapes and sunglasses, so we’ve distilled it down to the 6 most common face shapes you’ll see on men. Almost every guy fits one of these shapes, so figuring out which one is most like yours should be easy with the help of this graphic.

You’ll be well on your way to getting a pair of shades that fit your face and that you won’t be embarrassed to wear. We recommend doing it before summer escapes.

NOW WATCH: These sunglasses vibrate music directly into your skull and not your ears



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.