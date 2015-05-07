7 tips to avoid looking like a mess after a long flight

Travelling can mean long flights and having to hit the streets without having the time time to freshen up.

We’ve come up with a list of tips and tricks to help you look put-together after a long flight.

Stay moisturized

Aeroplane cabins can dry skin out, especially on longer flights. To avoid this, bring these softening essentials: lip balm, hand cream, and face moisturizer.

Since you’re only allowed a certain amount of liquids, bring sample sizes. That way, you can easily toss them in your bag or straight in your pocket.

Skip the salts

You might not realise how much salt you can consume on one flight, but add snacks like peanuts, pretzels or cookies to aeroplane food and you’re looking at a pretty high number.

Plus, if you choose to drink alcohol, that adds to your salt intake too. To avoid looking and feeling bloated when you land, swap out alcohol for water and try to pack your own snacks or meals like unsalted almonds, hummus with vegetables, or home-made sandwiches.

Get some sleep

One of the best things about a long flight is catching up on sleep.

To get to bed, you want to be cosy and warm so wear thick socks to help generate heat.

If you have noise-cancelling headphones, definitely bring them since this is perfect time to pop them on.

If not, playing ambient sound can help to fall asleep more easily.

Finally, bring an eye mask with you if you’d like to catch some sleep earlier on in the flight.

If you can’t fall asleep, try getting into your evening routine

It can be tough to fall asleep at 3 p.m. if you typically sleep around midnight. A trick that helps your mind think its time for bed is to go through your normal evening routine. That can mean taking off your makeup, removing your contacts, or brushing your teeth.

If you’re able to bring your makeup on your carry-on, remove it while on the flight and reapply again before you land. That way, you’ll be able to give your skin a break and have makeup that looks fresh when you land.

Use hand sanitizer

When you need an energy boost, try putting on hand sanitizer. Not only does it get rid of germs, but the cold freshness can leave you feeling more alert and awake.

Plan your outfit

To be comfortable while still looking stylish, go for wrinkle-free shirts like the ones sold at Nordstrom, Macys or these online brands dedicated to creating wrinkle-resistant attire for men and women.

Microfiber is another great option since it’s stretchy, never wrinkles, and won’t cling to your body. You can feel like you’re wearing pajamas without looking like it.

If you need something more formal, wrap dresses are a great option for women and dark-collard button downs work for men since they don’t show wrinkles. For suit jackets, place them flat on the top of your carry-on to avoid wrinkling.

Men should try to wear khakis or denim and definitely avoid linen as it wrinkles extremely easily.

Bring a pashmina

A pashmina, or big scarf, is a great option if you tend to get chilly on flights.

It’s big enough to double up as a full-size blanket and it can help turn your simple tank into a playful, colourful outfit.

For men, an oversized scarf does the same trick.

Layer

Wear a zip hoodie to keep you toasty and a flattering shirt underneath. That way, when you get to the airport, you can throw your hoodie into your carry-on or around your waist and have a perfect outfit ready to go.

Don’t wear a suit or shirt that you wouldn’t be able to wear on it’s own, because you never know how weather conditions will be like when you arrive and you don’t want to be stuck with no options.

Always pack your essential touch-up kit

Everyone’s go-to essentials are different, but we suggest having a toothbrush and toothpaste, perfume or cologne samples to freshen up when you land, small-size lip gloss and mascara, a small hairbrush, and oil blotting pads to keep the skin fresh.

