10 Ways To Appear Like A Millionaire, Even When You're Not

Your career may someday require you to mingle with people with much bigger bank accounts than you have.
In order for them to trust you with their time—and assets—you need to look the part.
In the book The Millionaire’s Handbook: How to Look and Act like a Millionaire, Even if You’re Not, Vicky Oliver shares the secrets to looking and acting like you’re worth more than you actually are.
'When you look like a million bucks, you are at your 'millionaire weight,' regardless of the number showing on the scale,' but 'before you worry about going on a diet, figure out where you'll be spending the majority of your time.'
'Remember that a few pounds either way can make a big difference, depending on whether you wish to define yourself as East Coast Elite, West Coast Wealth, or Midwest Money.'
Source: The Millionaire's Handbook: How to Look and Act like a Millionaire, Even if You're Not
'Subconsciously, we seek leaders who are tall because we associate height with authority. According to Malcolm Gladwell's 'Blink,' over 14.5 per cent of men in the United States are six feet or over, but among CEOs of Fortune 500 companies, the number jumps to 58 per cent.'
'So buy shoes that add height, and wear clothing that projects the illusion of added stature through shoulder pads and other accessories that draw the eye up and out.'
Source: The Millionaire's Handbook: How to Look and Act like a Millionaire, Even if You're Not
'Cultivating a hobby is a superb way to mingle with the great and the near great, whether your interest in the smart set is primarily professional or recreational.'
If you want to meet affluent people, avoid sports like horseback riding or tennis because many rich people have their own courts and stables and won't be visiting the same facilities as you. Instead, try sports like skiing, because 'even the rich aren't rich enough to have a ski slope in their own backyard' hence, there's a greater chance they'll be in the same places as other people who share their hobbies.
Source: The Millionaire's Handbook: How to Look and Act like a Millionaire, Even if You're Not
If you have no athletic skills whatsoever, you can still pass for an influential person by collecting things.
'The beauty about being a collector is that it automatically makes you an expert--a curator of the curiosities that pique your interest. The learning curve is smooth and natural. It's almost impossible to fail at it. Every collector is a genius when it comes to his or her own collection.'
Then you can mingle with other like-minded individuals: 'Your common bond is like a well from which you can always go back and drink. Conversation will never run dry.'
Source: The Millionaire's Handbook: How to Look and Act like a Millionaire, Even if You're Not
'To wit, every company has a uniform. If you want to get ahead, you really have no choice but to wear the outfit. It's one of the cardinal rules of playing the game (and excelling at it).'
'If you don't adhere to the dress code, you'll never get ahead. You'll just be a rebel with a cause--unemployment.'
Here are six situations Oliver says it's better to blend in at:
1. Funerals
2. Weddings
3. Black-Tie events
4. Mondays through Fridays at the office
5. Country Clubs
6. Church or Temple
Source: The Millionaire's Handbook: How to Look and Act like a Millionaire, Even if You're Not
'Accent reduction can reap big rewards unless you're British . . . most Americans still think English accents are beyond posh.'
'If you are British born and bred, you are probably better off keeping your native lilt and vocabulary--even if you think no one in America can possibly understand a word you are saying. It will only add to your allure.'
If you don't naturally have a British accent, don't try to fake one. Instead, opt for Newscasters' English by imitating broadcasters.
Source: The Millionaire's Handbook: How to Look and Act like a Millionaire, Even if You're Not
'The brand of coffee that you choose has become a style statement, and those who work and socialize with you are just as likely to pick up cues about your aspirations by your coffee selection as all of the other brands you carry on your personage.'
'If you carry it, then its brand becomes part of yours--by association.'
Source: The Millionaire's Handbook: How to Look and Act like a Millionaire, Even if You're Not
'Flats, while comfortable, may convey that you're flat-footed, plodding, and frumpy. One study found that men, on just seeing flats detached from the woman wearing them, automatically assumed that she must be a 50-plus, divorced accountant.'
Source: The Millionaire's Handbook: How to Look and Act like a Millionaire, Even if You're Not
We've been told that we need eight hours of sleep, but in today's 'fast-paced, hard-driving, 24/7 world, actually getting eight hours of sleep every night seems ludicrously luxurious.'
Instead, figure out your ideal sleep quotient by keeping a snooze diary, and notice how productive you are and how you look at each level of sleep amount.
'Once you determine your ideal number of sleep hours, try to get the same amount consistently even on the weekends. Force yourself to go to bed and wake up at roughly the same time each day.'
Also, always sleep on your back as 'resting on one's side deepens cheek and chin wrinkles while lying face-down furrows the brow.'
Source: The Millionaire's Handbook: How to Look and Act like a Millionaire, Even if You're Not
'Volunteering is your best entree into the Inner Circle of business titans, future tycoons, and civil leaders. If you have the time and dedication to devote to a worthy cause, the effort will pay you back tenfold with a vastly improved social and business life.'
Source: The Millionaire's Handbook: How to Look and Act like a Millionaire, Even if You're Not
