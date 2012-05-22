10 Ways To Appear Like A Millionaire, Even When You're Not

Your career may someday require you to mingle with people with much bigger bank accounts than you have.



In order for them to trust you with their time—and assets—you need to look the part.

In the book The Millionaire’s Handbook: How to Look and Act like a Millionaire, Even if You’re Not, Vicky Oliver shares the secrets to looking and acting like you’re worth more than you actually are.

