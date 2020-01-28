How to logout of WhatsApp by deleting the app or clearing your app data

You can’t directly log out of WhatsApp on your iPhone or Android device, but you can delete the app or clear your data to essentially accomplish the same thing.

With either device, you should back up your WhatsApp before you delete or clear the app so you don’t lose all of your chat history.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

WhatsApp makes it easy to stay connected to friends, family, coworkers, and any of the other hundreds of millions of people who use the app. You can swap photos, make plans, enjoy group chats with more than 250 participants, and generally stay in touch.

However, this constant communication can sometimes make it seem like the app never stops pinging you.

While it would be nice to just take a step back from all the clamor and log out of WhatsApp, you can’t. There is currently no way to log out of WhatsApp on your mobile device.

However, if you’ve linked your phone to a cloud account and backed up your data, you can do essentially the same thing and delete WhatsApp from your iPhone or clear all of your WhatsApp data from your Android device.

Here’s how to do both.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to log out of WhatsApp on an iPhone



1. Open the Settings tab in WhatsApp and tap “Chats.”

2. Tap “Chat Backup” and then tap “Back Up Now.”

Steven John/Business Insider Backing up chats will not be an option if your phone is not linked to your iCloud account.

3. Now exit the app and press down on the app on your screen until the option to delete it appears. Depending on which version of iOS you have, either tap the small “X” in the right corner of the app or tap “Delete App” from the pop-up menu. You can also delete WhatsApp through your phone’s Settings app.

How to log out of WhatsApp on an Android device



For Android devices, you can wipe WhatsApp clean without deleting it, saving yourself a step.

1. Back up your chats by connecting your account to a cloud service, like Google Cloud.

Tap the vertical three dot menu in WhatsApp, then navigate through to Settings > Chats > Chat Backup > Backup.

2. After backing up the app, open the Settings app on your Android and tap on “Apps.”

3. Find WhatsApp and tap it, then tap “Storage.”

4. Hit “CLEAR DATA” then confirm with “DELETE.”

Steven John/Business Insider You will need to log back into your WhatsApp app when you want to use it again.

And that’s it, you are effectively logged out of WhatsApp on your Android device.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.