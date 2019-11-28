How to log out of FaceTime on your Mac computer in 5 simple steps

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Logging out of FaceTime on your Mac is simple, and it’s a good thing to do for added security and privacy.

You can quickly and easily logout of FaceTime on your Mac, and logging back in is just as easy. So, whenever you’re not actively using the app, go ahead and sign yourself out.

Your Mac‘s FaceTime app is great for remote meetings, catching up with friends or family, and conducting or participating in interviews.

On the other hand, there are plenty of times when you want to be sure your computer’s camera isn’t capturing and broadcasting video of you.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Before you can log out of FaceTime on your Mac computer, you of course need to know how to log in. Which you can do in just a few clicks, provided you already have an Apple ID with your phone number and email and such synced up.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to logout of FaceTime on your Mac



1. Assuming the FaceTime app’s icon is not in your dock at the bottom of your Mac’s screen, click on the Launchpad icon (it’s a rocket) and find the bright green FaceTime icon in there. Clicking it will open the app and will ask you to log in with your Apple ID email and password. And now to log out of FaceTime on your Mac.

2. Click the word FaceTime on the taskbar atop the screen.

3. Click the word “Preferences…” from the drop-down menu.

Steven John/Business Insider The ‘Preferences’ window is also the place where you can customise much of the function of the FaceTime app.

4. Click the white “Sign Out” button.

Steven John/Business Insider Once you have signed out of FaceTime on your Mac, the computer will not be able to receive calls until you log in again.

5. Click the “Sign Out” button on the pop-up window to confirm.

Steven John/Business Insider Click ‘Sign Out’ again.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.