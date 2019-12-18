How to log out of your Snapchat account using the app or desktop website

- It’s relatively simple to log out of Snapchat, whether you’re using the app on your phone or the desktop website.
Snapchat is a popular app that allows you to share pictures and short video clips with friends. Because it’s designed to be used often like any other social media app, it keeps you logged in, even when the app is closed.
That said, it’s easy to log out of Snapchat. This includes the actual iPhone and Android app, as well as the desktop website that lets you download your snapcode, purchase geofilters, and change your password.
Logging out of one device doesn’t log you out of the other.
Here’s how to log out of Snapchat, both on your phone and on the computer.
How to log out of Snapchat using the mobile app
1. Open the Snapchat app on your iPhone or Android phone.
2. Tap the icon in the top-left corner. If you’ve recently posted a story, it will be an image of what’s on your story. If you have a Bitmoji connected, it will be your Bitmoji. If you don’t have either of those, it will just be a generic icon of a person.
3. Tap the Settings icon in the top-right corner. It looks like a gear.
4. In the Settings list, scroll all the way down to the bottom and tap “Log Out.”
5. A dialog box will pop up asking if you’re sure you want to log out. Tap the “Log Out” button.
How to log out of Snapchat on your computer
1. On the Account Management homepage of Snapchat’s desktop site, click on the three bars in the top-right corner of the screen.
2. A “Log Out” button will appear at the top of the page. Click on it – it will log you out and return you to the login page.
