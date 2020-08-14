How to log out of Netflix on the mobile app or from all of your devices at once

Maskot/Getty Images You can log out of Netflix from all devices at once using a computer.

You should log out of your Netflix account when you’re not using your usual devices.

If you forget to sign out of your account on an unfamiliar device, there is a simple way to log out of all devices through Netflix’s settings.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories .

Anyone who has ever shared their Netflix password knows it is essential to log out after the collective viewing experience is over. Anyone with access to your Netflix account has the ability to update your settings, kick you off while they are watching, or even worse: mess up your recommendation algorithm.

But, if you forget to sign out of your account on someone else’s device, Netflix gives its users the option to log out of all devices and accounts – no matter what device you’re on – in just a few simple steps.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to log out of Netflix from all devices at once using a computer



To log out of Netflix on all devices, you must be on a web browser – this option is not currently available on the mobile app.

1. Log into Netflix on your preferred browser.

2. In the dropdown menu on the far right side of the screen, select the “Account” option.

3. Under “Settings,” select “Sign out of all devices.”

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Click ‘Sign out of all devices.’

4. On the next page, be sure to select the “Sign Out” button to ensure all devices will be logged out. It may take up to eight hours to take effect, and will impact all profiles on the Netflix account.

5. Once you’ve selected “Sign Out,” you may be taken to the Netflix homepage where you will have to use your credentials to sign in again.

How to log out of Netflix using a mobile device



1. Launch the Netflix app on your smartphone.

2. In the lower right corner, select the “More” icon.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider The ‘More’ icon is located in the lower right corner.

3. At the bottom of the screen, select “Sign Out.”

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Click ‘Sign Out.’

4. In the pop-up window, select “Yes” to sign out of the app.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from Tech Reference:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.