How to log out of a Gmail account on your iPhone by removing the Google account from your device

- You can log out of Gmail on your iPhone in just a few steps.
- It’s a good idea to log out of your Gmail account if you’re giving your iPhone away, in order to keep the data stored in your Google account secure.
The standard Google account is tied to all sorts of data, much of which is potentially sensitive in nature.
Google stores data in your Drive folders, Google Docs and Sheets, Google Calendar, and of course to the emails sent and received via your Gmail address.
If you use Gmail or other Google platforms on your iPhone, it’s a good idea to make sure you are logged out of Google before you ever give that iPhone to anyone else.
And the best way to be sure you are logged out of Gmail on your iPhone is to remove your Google account from the phone entirely.
Here’s how to do it.
How to log out of Gmail on your iPhone
1. Open the Gmail app or the app for a similar Google product, like Google Docs or Drive.
2. Tap on your icon (your picture) at the top right corner of the screen (or in Docs, tap the three lines at the top left, then tap your image).
3. Tap “Manage accounts on this device.”
4. Tap “Remove from this device.”
Removing your account from a Google app like Google Drive will also remove your account from Gmail.
