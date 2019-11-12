How to log out of a Gmail account on your iPhone by removing the Google account from your device

Steven John
ShutterstockIt’s easy to log out of Gmail on your iPhone by removing your Google account from the device.

The standard Google account is tied to all sorts of data, much of which is potentially sensitive in nature.

Google stores data in your Drive folders, Google Docs and Sheets, Google Calendar, and of course to the emails sent and received via your Gmail address.

If you use Gmail or other Google platforms on your iPhone, it’s a good idea to make sure you are logged out of Google before you ever give that iPhone to anyone else.

And the best way to be sure you are logged out of Gmail on your iPhone is to remove your Google account from the phone entirely.

Here’s how to do it.

How to log out of Gmail on your iPhone

1. Open the Gmail app or the app for a similar Google product, like Google Docs or Drive.

2. Tap on your icon (your picture) at the top right corner of the screen (or in Docs, tap the three lines at the top left, then tap your image).

Gmail1Steven John/Business InsiderClick on your profile icon in a Google app.

3. Tap “Manage accounts on this device.”

Gmail2Steven John/Business InsiderClick on Manage accounts on this device.

4. Tap “Remove from this device.”

Gmail111Steven John/Business InsiderRemove your Google account from the iPhone.

Removing your account from a Google app like Google Drive will also remove your account from Gmail.

