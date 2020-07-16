A massive hack is taking over Twitter, and you should probably log out of your account if you're active on multiple devices. Here's how.

Reuters

A widespread Twitter scam has hacked into dozens of high-profile accounts, including that of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and presidential hopeful Joe Biden.

A Twitter spokesperson told Business Insider that it’s “looking into this,” but in the meantime, it’s unclear which accounts hackers still have planned to target.

As a precaution, it might be a good idea to log out of Twitter if you have multiple open sessions. Here’s how to do that.

Hackers behind a cryptocurrency scam took over the Twitter accounts of multiple high-profile individuals on Wednesday afternoon.

The accounts of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Kanye West, among others, published tweets asking people to send thousands of dollars in Bitcoin, a payment that they said they would then double in return.

A Twitter spokesperson told Business Insider that the site is “looking into” the issue.

So far, high-profile individuals have proven to be targeted in the scam, but it’s unclear who is behind the hack or who could still be targeted. So if you have active Twitter sessions on multiple devices, now may be a good time to log out in order to clear apps and browsers that were logged in (and aren’t cleared by just changing your password).

If you click on the “More” button on the left-hand banner. Navigate to “Apps and sessions” underneath Data and permissions.

Twitter/Business Insider

Then click on “Log out of all other sessions.”

Twitter

Logging out of a session will prevent you from being able to tweet and like or reply to posts.

