Netflix now allows you to lock your profile. Here's how to add a pin number to prevent people from accessing your shows and movies.

Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images Netflix has rolled out a new profile lock feature to keep your account more secure.

Netflix rolled out a new privacy feature on April 7 that allows you to lock your own profile, to prevent others from messing up your preferences.

The lock pin feature is especially helpful for parents who want more control over their kids’ content.

Here’s how to add a lock pin to your Netflix profile.

If you’ve ever given your Netflix password to an old roommate, friend, cousin, cousin’s girlfriend, or anyone else who you don’t really want using it, the streaming service has offered a way to prevent them from accessing your profile.

The new Netflix lock pin feature, rolled out on Tuesday, helps streamline your own viewing process by preventing other people using your account from moving your shows to the wrong episode – but it also allows parents to have more control over what their kids are watching.

In a press release, Netflix said the changes were made from customer feedback.

This is how to add a lock pin to your Netflix profile.

On an internet browser, navigate to your Netflix Account page.

Choose “Account” on the top right corner of your browser.

Scroll down and choose the “Profile & Parental Controls” section for the profile you are locking.

Choose the drop down arrow of the profile you’d like to lock.

Change the Profile Lock setting to add a pin number.

source Netflix

Once you choose to change your profile lock, you can create a 4-digit pin number.

