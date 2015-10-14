How to stream tonight's Democratic debate if you're a cord cutter

Good news for cord cutters: CNN will provide a free online stream of Tuesday evening’s Democratic presidential debate.

People will be able to watch the debate, which starts at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, on CNN’s website or through its mobile apps.

Typically, you need to be a cable or satellite subscriber to stream CNN live, but for Tuesday’s debate CNN decided to make the feed available to anyone.

CNN also provided a free stream last month of the second Republican debate, which drew record viewership, both online and on TV.

Tuesday night’s debate features Hillary Clinton, the former secretary of state, former senator, and former first lady; Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders; former Maryland governor Martin O’Malley, and former senators Jim Webb and Lincoln Chafee.

CNN’s decision to live stream the debate online comes as an increasing number of people are choosing to forgo subscriptions to cable and satellite and instead stream video from services like Netflix, HBO, Hulu, and others. In the first quarter of the year, 11.7 million households in the US paid for high speed internet but not for TV, a 20% increase over the same period in 2013, according to SNL Kagan, a media research firm.

