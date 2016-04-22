How to listen to Prince's songs online

Music legend and rock icon Prince has died at 57.

But if you’d like to stream his music online in celebration of his life, you might find it frustrating. Prince strictly enforced his own copyrights, and you’ll find that most YouTube videos with his music have been removed.

You also can’t stream most of Prince’s back catalogue on Spotify or Apple Music either.

But there’s one place where you can find Prince’s entire back catalogue: Tidal.

Last December, Prince removed his music from all other streaming services, telling Ebony:

My thing is this. The catalogue has to be protected…. Spotify wasn’t paying, so you gotta shut it down.

All of Prince’s classic albums are on Tidal, including “1999,” “Purple Rain,” and the 1989 Batman soundtrack.

Tidal costs $9.99 per month, and you can sign up for a free month-long trial here.

