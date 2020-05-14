How to listen to your Audible audiobooks on an Xbox One, which lacks an Audible app

Shutterstock You can still use your Xbox One console to listen to all of your favourite Audible book titles.

To listen to Audible on Xbox One, you will have to access Audible.com through the console’s Microsoft Edge app.

The Microsoft Edge app is currently the only way to listen to your Audible audiobooks on the Xbox One console.

To listen to Audible on any app or platform, including the Xbox One, you must have an annual or monthly subscription with the digital audiobook retailer.

Xbox One isn’t just a powerful gaming console. It can also work as a dynamic home entertainment system. Featuring hundreds of apps, Xbox connects you to your favourite music, movies, and TV through the Microsoft store using apps for Netflix, Spotify, YouTube, and more.

Despite all it has to offer, Xbox One lacks one major entertainment app: Audible. The audiobook retailer has made it easy for members to access their digital bookshelves on the computer, as well as iOS and Android devices. Unfortunately, no Audible app has been developed for Xbox One yet.

It is still possible to listen to your audiobooks on the gaming console though. All it requires is a workaround using the Microsoft Edge browser installed on your Xbox One.

Here’s how to do it.

How to listen to Audible on Xbox One



1. Select the Microsoft Edge app through your Xbox One’s “My Games & Apps” menu, pressing the A button on your controller to select it.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider This menu lets you see everything you’ve downloaded from the Microsoft Store.

2. With the Microsoft Edge app open, move your cursor to the web address bar at the top of the screen and press A.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Use the browser app like you would your computer to access Audible.

3. Type in Audible.com and press the Start button, represented by a small circle with three horizontal lines.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Type in the whole Audible URL to reach the site’s homepage on Xbox One.

4. When Audible’s website loads, move your cursor to “Sign In” and press A.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider You can find the ‘Sign In’ button in the upper right corner of the app screen.

5. Type in your Amazon account information. When you are finished, move your cursor to the gold “Sign In” button and press A.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Enter your Audible account info in the Microsoft Edge app the same way you do in a browser.

6. Once you’re signed in, move your cursor to the “Library” link and press A.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider The Audible homepage will appear in the Microsoft Edge app window.

7. Select the title you want to listen to by pressing A.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Your library includes a complete list of your Audible titles.

8. Move your cursor to “Listen now” and press A.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Get details about the Audible audiobook, from the author to the release date.

9. The media will begin to play automatically.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider The Audible media player allows you to skip, change what’s playing, and more on your Xbox One.

