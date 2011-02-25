How To LISTEN Inside Your Company - SMB Group, Zoho, HyperOffice, IBM & Horizon Info Services @ The Small Biz Tech Tour (Video)

On the occasion of the Fall 2010 Small Business Technology Tour, produced by Smallbiztechnolgy.com and sponsored by AT&T, Laurie McCabe (SMB Group), Raju Vegesna (Zoho), Shahab Kaviani (HyperOffice), Roger George (IBM Lotus Software), Allen Falcon (Horizon Info Services) talk about collaborating on line and how to utilise communication to LISTEN inside your company.



To learn more please visit: Small Business Technology Tour – Boston





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.