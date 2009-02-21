How To Listen In On The First Madoff Creditors Meeting

Odds are you didn’t get yourself down to the meeting of the Madoff creditors meeting today. It’s down at One Bowling Green, in the auditorium of the Bankruptcy Court. Unfortunately, only 460 people can attend the meeting. So even if you got down there, you may be been shut out.



But interested parties may listen to the metting by calling the toll-free dial in number 877-419-6600. You don’t need to be a victim and there’s no password. Call in and find out the latest news.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.