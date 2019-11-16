How to link a PayPal account to your eBay account to make buying and selling easier and more secure

Avishek Das/Getty Images You can link your PayPal to your eBay account to make buying and selling easier and more secure.

You can link your PayPal account to your eBay account to streamline buying and selling items.

Linking your PayPal account to eBay simplifies both sending and receiving payments. It also allows you to easily update your delivery address and create shipping labels.

Linking your PayPal account to your eBay account means that you’re just a few clicks away from paying for an item, receiving payment for an item, or choosing a delivery or shipping address.

As a buyer, linking your PayPal to your eBay account is beneficial because it allows you to pay a seller without disclosing credit card information. It also enables international payment in multiple currencies.

As a seller on eBay,PayPal is a quick and easy way to receive payment, create shipping labels, and record tracking information. If you have a PayPal account and are PayPal verified, you can link your PayPal account to eBay.

To do this, first you need to be verified on PayPal and eBay. To be PayPal verified you have to confirm your identity and provide PayPal with your bank account information.

How to link your PayPal to your eBay account

1. Click “My eBay” at the top right of the page.

2. You’ll be prompted to sign into your account, which will then bring you to your account summary page.

3. Click the “Account” tab at the top and then click “PayPal Account” under the “Payments” tab.

Kelly Laffey/Business Insider Click ‘PayPal Account.’

4. From here, click “Link my PayPal Account.” If you don’t have a PayPal account, you can also sign up for PayPal from this page.

Kelly Laffey/Business Insider You can either link your existing PayPal account or create a new one in this page.

5. You’ll then be directed to log into your PayPal account. Enter your email address and password, and then hit “Return to eBay” to finish setup.

Your accounts are now linked, and you can begin to send and receive payment via PayPal.

