How to link your Epic Games account to a PS4 through a PlayStation Network account

You can link your Epic Games account to a PS4 through a PlayStation Network account.

Epic Games does not currently have an app for the PlayStation 4, so you will need to link your PlayStation Network account on the desktop website.

If you’re a gamer, you know that linking your gaming accounts across various systems is the way to go. This can be done with your Epic Games account as well. However, there isn’t currently an app supporting Epic Games that is also PS4-compatible.

If you want to link your Epic Games account to your PlayStation Network account, it’s still possible â€” you’ll just need to do so on the Epic Games website. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to link the two.

How to link an Epic Games account to a PS4



1. On a computer, go to the Epic Games website and sign in to your account.

2. Hover your cursor over your username in the upper right corner of the screen so that a dropdown menu appears. In the dropdown menu, click on “Account.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Click ‘Account’ in the dropdown menu under your username.

3. In the sidebar, click on “Connections.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Click ‘Connections’ from the menu on the left.

4. On the Connections page, click on the “Accounts” tab.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Click the Accounts tab.

5. Scroll down to the PlayStation Network field and click the blue “Connect” button underneath it.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Click ‘Connect’ in the tile for PlayStation Network.

6. Click on “Link account.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Click ‘Link Account.’

7. You may be prompted to sign in to your Playstation Network account; if so, follow the instruction prompts in the window that appears.

8. When you return to the Accounts tab, you’ll see that the Playstation Network field now has a grey button labelled “Disconnect” instead of “Connect.” This shows that your Epic Games account is now successfully linked to your PlayStation Network account, meaning you can access it on your PlayStation 4.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider The button under ‘PlayStation Network’ will now say ‘Disconnect,’ indicating that it has successfully been connected.

