How to link an Amazon Prime subscription to your Twitch account, and gain access to exclusive Twitch Prime features

Emma Witman
ReutersIt’s easy to link your Amazon Prime and Twitch accounts.

Everyone knows about Amazon Prime, the Amazon membership that gives you free shipping and streaming access.

However, not as many people know that an Amazon Prime subscription also entitles you to a free Twitch Prime account.

Twitch Prime gives Twitch viewers a premium experience on the streaming platform, including free games and downloadable content, one complimentary channel subscription each month, special emotes, and a unique chat badge.

To activate Twitch Prime, you’ll need to link your Amazon Prime account. Luckily, this is easy to do in any internet browser on your Mac or PC.

How to link Amazon Prime to Twitch

1. Open a web browser and navigate to twitchprime.com. Once there, sign into your Amazon Prime account by clicking the “Sign in” link in the top-right corner.

2. Click “Activate Twitch Prime” after you’re redirected back to the homepage.

3 How to link Amazon Prime to TwitchEmma Witman/Business InsiderThe ‘Sign In’ option will be replaced with ‘Activate Twitch Prime.’

3. You’ll be shown which accounts are being linked. Click “Confirm” if the correct Amazon and Twitch accounts are listed.

4 How to link Amazon Prime to TwitchEmma Witman/Business InsiderClick ‘Confirm’ to link the accounts shown.

You’ll then be taken to your new Twitch Prime homepage, where you can immediately begin claiming your free Twitch Prime perks.

