How to make sure no one can search through your old Facebook posts

Facebook’s new search feature, called Search FYI, is either really helpful or really creepy, depending on how you look at it.

On Thursday, the company made it so anything you ever posted on the platform publically is now indexed and easily searchable.

While this feature makes it a lot easier to follow certain topics in the news, it also means you will probably want to check your privacy settings because some of your old posts posts or frat house pics may now be easily searchable.

To make adjust the privacy settings of your old posts and to your make future posts private, go to your privacy settings. By selecting “Limit Old Posts” all of your old Facebook posts that were public will change so that only your friends can view them.

You can also adjust your settings for future posts on this page by selecting the audience you want to share them with.

Facebook also has a pretty hand privacy check-up feature that will walk you through your settings step by step.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.