How to 'like' direct messages on Instagram in 3 simple steps

You can like messages on Instagram in a similar fashion to liking a post or comment.

Unlike public posts and comments where you can like by tapping a heart icon, you have to double tap to like a direct message.

Instagram, like many other social media platforms, allows users to interact in a private messaging setting in addition to the features that make up the majority of its use.

Users can send direct messages to other users, including text, images, and even other Instagram posts. Similar to its public posts, users can “like” direct messages as well.

Here’s how to like messages on Instagram.

How to like messages on Instagram

1. Open your Instagram app. From your main Instagram feed, tap on the icon in the upper right corner of the screen that resembles an arrow or a paper aeroplane. If you have unread messages, a red badge with a number will appear on top of the icon.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Tap to open up your direct message box.

2. Tap on the conversation you want to view.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Tap on the conversation you want to open.

3. To like one of the messages this person has sent you, simply double-tap on the message you wish to “like.” Once you’ve liked a message, you can double-tap it again to undo the “like.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Double tap to like the message.

Keep in mind that liking a message is distinct from liking a comment or post on Instagram. Instagram posts and comments will have a small heart icon that you can tap in order to like that post or comment.

Liking a message requires having a direct messaging conversation with another user, and doesn’t include a visible heart icon until after you’ve already liked the message.

