How to 'like' a text message on your iPhone using Tapback, the reaction feature built into iMessage

- You can “like” a text on your iPhone, along with a variety of other reactions, by tapping and holding a message in the Messages app.
- When you like a text on your iPhone, the person who sent the text message you reacted to will get a notification to that effect.
- You can like texts from other iPhones, or from Android users.
Thanks to iMessage, you can respond to text messages without even saying word.
An iPhone feature called Tapback lets users choose from a selection of reactions – a heart (love), thumbs up (like), thumbs down (dislike), “haha” (laugh), exclamation (emphasised), or question mark (questioning).
The Tapback effect is popular among those who have large group chats. To see who reacted to a message in a group chat, just tap on the message itself.
How to like or react to a text on iPhone
1. Open the Messages app from your iPhone’s homescreen.
2. Tap the conversation thread with the text you want to send a reaction or expression to.
3. Double-tap or press and hold the message you’d like to send a reaction to.
4. In the pop-up, select which reaction you’d like you send. As soon as you pick one, the person who sent the text will receive a notification about it. For example, if you select the heart icon, the text’s sender will receive a notification that says “Meira loved ‘[insert message here].'”
To undo a reaction, repeat the steps above and deselect the expression you selected. The person who sent the message will receive a notification that your reaction has been “removed.”
