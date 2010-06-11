How To Leverage Your Business By Looking For Congruent Needs

Photo: www.flickr.com

Note: This article was originally published on OPEN Forum.In business, it’s an open secret that solving others’ problems is the key to both value creation and convincing anyone to pay you for anything.



Yet, imagine you could solve one person’s problems, and in doing so, solve the problems of many other people at the same time. Then everyone can pay you for a single action.

Congrats, you’ve discovered a leveraged business model. While many stumble onto this type of leverage, many more forget to actively seek it out as much as possible.

So how can one actively unearth these kind of opportunities? It’s best to think in terms of identifying congruent needs.

For example, take a middle-man water trader. He buys water from one person with water to sell, and sells it to another person who is thirsty. He traditionally pays the water seller for water, and then collects a payment from the thirsty person. He earns a profit by meeting the congruent needs of these two people, with one action.

Great, but this action requires a certain amount of effort and working capital. Scaling it up has its limits. If you want to serve more customers at the same time, you need to buy more inventory of water ahead of time, which requires more capital at the very least, and likely more effort, as well.

Thus while this could be profitable, the way to unearth further leverage from such a business model is to study its business niche, identify all the players involved in the space, identify their needs, and then find the point of ‘maximum congruency’ (English and maths majors, forgive me) between them all.

Take the water business above. The middle man is indeed meeting two congruent needs, but he can probably do better. A lot of people need to buy and sell water… so why pay up front for the water? Why not negotiate a marketing arrangement whereby he collects a commission on water sold without buying any inventory. This could replicate the profit margin he normally earns, but free him from the capital commitment of buying inventory. Suddenly, he can scale up the business far more easily, meeting the needs of many potential water sellers and water buyers with far less effort and capital than previously.

Taking this a step further, the water entrepreneur above could even start finding congruent needs from completely new players. Perhaps there’s a health food store that is dying for exposure among local consumers. Why doesn’t the water entrepreneur offer to advertise the health food store every time he sells a bottle of water to a water consumer? He can ask for an marketing fee, perhaps with some sort of coupon code as proof of success, and it would require little additional effort since he’s already in contact with these consumers anyways.

Obviously, I’ve picked some pretty easy examples here; I’m not saying this process is easy in the real world. Also, a lot of companies are also already doing things like this. But by developing a knack for seeking congruency between others’ needs, you might be surprised at the kind of leverage opportunities that will pop up for your business.

Map out the players, map out their needs, and search for congruency.

