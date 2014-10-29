Here's How To (Legally) Download Taylor Swift's New Album For Just A Dollar

You can get Taylor Swift’s new album for just $US0.99.

All you’ll need is Windows 8 and Microsoft’s newly launched Music Deals app.

The app is offering “1989,” which dropped on Monday, at that low price until Nov. 3. The iTunes store is charging $US12.99.

This deal leaves out everyone who’s loyal to Apple products, but anyone who has a device that’s running Windows 8 can download the Music Deals app. The album will download to the Xbox Music app in MP3 format, according to The Verge.

The app will be offering a variety of albums for about one dollar for limited times. Microsoft will offer a “top release” album each week for $US0.99 and 100 other albums for $US1.99.

1989 isn’t available for streaming on Spotify, so this is an attractive option for those who have Windows 8 and want to listen to Swift’s new songs without paying full price for the whole album.

(via Mashable)

