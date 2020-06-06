The 5 things you should do if you want to leave your job to travel the world, according to someone who's done it

Trent Burns for Insider My partner and I are currently travelling around the world in a camper van.

After four years of planning, I left my job to travel around New Zealand in a camper van.

To responsibly and realistically execute a trip like this, it was important for me and my partner to create concrete goals and budgets.

It’s also helpful to make a timeline for your trip and, when possible, decide when you plan to leave your job(s).

While saving, it’s also important to invest in yourself and your present life.

Four years ago, my partner and I decided we wanted to see the world together. Now, we’re travelling around New Zealand in a camper van.

In these past few years, we’ve learned a lot about how best to prepare for a big move, from saving money to setting realistic goals.

These are five steps I followed before leaving my job to travel the world that may help you if you hope to do the same.

1. Decide on a goal timeline for your trip, and give yourself wiggle room.

Zoe Hannah for Insider Try to figure out which places you’d like to see and when you want to see them.

While it’d be nice to have the financial privilege to leave for a big trip any time you want, it’s simply not realistic for most of us (and this is coming from someone with a decent amount of financial privilege).

It’s important to set a goal year (or a period of six months, three months, whatever works for your lifestyle) so that you can keep budgeting on track.

It’s also key to keep this window wide enough to make space for any unexpected events you face while you’re planning. This is a much more realistic way to plan a large trip, especially if you’d like to travel for longer than a few months.

Four years ago, when my partner and I got the idea to move to New Zealand for a working holiday year, we set a goal timeline and planned to leave some time in 2020.

As our lives changed through graduating college, having our first few jobs, and moving cities a few times, so did our goal timeline. The month we planned to leave changed a few times, but it always stayed within 2020.

Since we had left ourselves a large window of time for our goal, we were able to move our timeline up as necessary without tanking our budget.

2. Create a realistic budget for your specific timeline, your travel destinations, and your income.

Trent Burns for Insider Set a budget for transportation, food, and more.

It’s important to create a realistic savings goal that factors in the cost of living in the places you plan on travelling to – and it’s also wise to keep adjusting your goal as needed.

You’ll also want to have some room in your budget to help cover the costs of potential obstacles, like if you’re planning a working holiday and are unable to immediately get a job or if you must stay in a place longer than you planned.

Since my partner and I spent four years saving, and thus four years researching and altering what our intentions for our trip were, we had plenty of time to adjust our ideal budget as we saved.

Ultimately, about two years into saving, we had a pretty concrete number in mind that we needed to have saved before booking our flights.

3. Continue to invest in yourself and your present life — saving for your travels shouldn’t be a punishment.

Zoe Hannah for Insider Don’t feel guilty about buying things that will keep you happy and motivated along your savings journey.

I’ve found that if you try to save your money by restricting yourself from buying everything you enjoy, you simply will not be successful.

Instead of cutting all unnecessary expenses that bring you joy out of your life, just set limits or cut back. This is extra important if your goal timeline, like mine, spans multiple years.

Remember to take care of yourself in the present while you plan for the future, too.

For example, while I was saving up I picked up photography. It simply made sense for me to buy a camera to foster that hobby, rather than wait to spend my travel budget on a camera after I was actually on the road.

4. Write down your goals and keep track as you work toward them.

Zoey Hannah for Insider One of the things we saved for was a camper van.

When saving money, in general, it’s important to write down your goals so that you don’t move the goalpost on yourself constantly.

This is also a great way to hold yourself accountable – if your goal is to save $US100 per month for 24 months, and you have three months in a row in which you weren’t able to do so, you can look back on your notes to see why. This can also help you can decide if your savings goal is realistic for your current income or whether you need to adjust.

As a bonus, because I tracked my savings for years, I’m now able to look back on the hard work I put into achieving my goal.

5. If possible, don’t quit your job(s) on a whim – plan it out.

Zoe Hannah for Insider By having a concrete plan, you can better prepare yourself to leave.

Although I happened to be laid off before my trip, I still needed income for the few months until I left. I got a part-time job and was transparent with my new employer about my timeline.

This probably isn’t the best idea if you’re trying for a full-time job you’d like to keep for a year or two, but it’s still wise to keep your goals in mind.

By figuring out when you plan to leave your job, you can better map out your budget around the income you currently have. It’s also nice to have something to look forward to if you’re eager to move onto a new chapter in your life.

In addition, when you have a vision ahead of time, you can better avoid guilt about leaving projects or coworkers behind – you’ve had this travel plan for a while, and you deserve to execute it.

