How to leave a Family Sharing plan on an iPhone or iPad, in 2 different ways

Family Sharing is used to share calendars, photos, and even subscriptions across family members’ devices – but you may want to leave the group, especially if you have to change countries.

Family Sharing is used to share apps via iCloud across family members’ devices.

It’s easy to join a Family Sharing group – and just as easy to remove your account when it comes time to leave.

While this feature is helpful for sharing purchases and subscriptions (such as Apple Music), you may eventually want to leave or set up a new group. It’s also necessary to leave a group if you are moving and need to change your device’s country settings to match your new residence.

Before leaving, keep in mind that you will immediately lose access to everything shared by your family – including photos, calendars, and more. You can regain access to these shared apps by rejoining the group (if the Organiser adds you back).

The steps to leave Family Sharing are the same whether you access the Settings app on your iPhone or your iPad. If your Apple ID’s payment information is linked to your group’s shared purchases, you can also remove your account online.

Here’s how to do it.

How to leave Family Sharing on an iPhone or iPad



1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad.

2. Tap on your name at the top of the page.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Tap your name in the Settings app.

3. If you’re using iOS 10.3 or later, you can then tap on Family Sharing. If you’re using iOS 10.2 or earlier, tap iCloud, followed by Family. Either way will bring you to your Family Sharing details. This will list all of the current family members in the group, along with the Shared Features you have enabled.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Your Family Sharing details are located in the Settings app.

4. Tap your name.

5. Tap “Leave Family.”

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Tap Leave Family to leave the group.

6. You will be asked if you are sure you’d like to leave the group and are warned that you will immediately lose access to everything currently shared by family members. Tap “Leave Family” again to confirm.

How to leave Family Sharing on the Apple ID website



1. If your Apple ID is currently used for family group shared purchases, you can also manually remove your account online.

2. Visit appleid.apple.com.

3. Sign in with your Apple ID and password for the account you want to remove.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Visit the Apple ID webpage and enter your login information.

4. You may be sent a verification code for security reasons. Enter this code if prompted.

5. Tap the “Family Sharing” tab to open your details.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Tap ‘Family Sharing.’

6. Tap “Remove Account,” followed by “Remove” again. This will remove your Apple ID if it is used for shared purchases.

