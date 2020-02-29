How to leave a Slack channel that you're in, using either the desktop or mobile app

rafapress/Shutterstock It should only take a moment to leave a Slack channel.

You can leave a Slack channel, whether it’s public, private, or self-created, with a simple click or tap.

Every workspace has one channel that contains every member of the workspace – this is the only Slack channel that you can’t leave.

Slack can be a fun way to keep in touch with work colleagues as well as friends.

But sometimes, you just need a break, or you might get bored of or no longer need to belong to a specific channel. In these cases, you might want to leave the Slack channel.

You can leave nearly any Slack channel easily. The only one you can’t leave is the channel created to house all of your workspace’s members – it’s usually called #general.

It should also be noticed that in most cases, leaving a Slack channel will also generate a message notifying everyone that you’ve left. So if you just want to discreetly back out of a channel, you might be better off muting it instead.

With that in mind, here’s how to leave a Slack channel using both the Slack desktop app and website on your Mac or PC, and the mobile app on iPhone and Android devices.

How to leave a Slack channel on a computer

The quickest way to leave a channel is to send the command “/leave [channel name]” in the message bar while you’re in the given channel. This works whether you’re on the desktop or mobile version of the app, and won’t actually send any sort of message.

Otherwise, here’s what you’ll want to do:

1. Open Slack on your Mac or PC and select the channel you want to leave from the left sidebar.

2. Click the gear icon in the top toolbar.

John Lynch/Business Insider You can leave the channel from this menu.

3. Select “Leave #[channel name].” It should be the last option.

How to leave a Slack channel on a mobile device

1. Open Slack on your iPhone or Android device open the channel you want to leave.

2. Tap the channel’s name to view the channel details page.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider You can also tap the downward-pointing arrow in the top-left.

3. At the bottom of the page, tap “Leave” (Android) or “Leave Channel” (iPhone).

Devon Delfino/Business Insider ‘Leave’ will be the last option.

