How to leave a review on Etsy to give a seller feedback on your purchase and help other users

To leave a review on Etsy, head to the Purchases page on your Etsy account.

Reviews can be left on eligible items within the 100-day review period, which begins on an item’s estimated delivery date.

Etsy reviews consist of a one- to five-star rating, text, and photos.

To leave a review on Etsy, you must be signed into an Etsy account. For recent purchases, you may receive an email prompting you to review the item. Otherwise, you can review items from the Purchases page on your Etsy account.

How to leave a review on Etsy

1. Go to etsy.com. Click “Sign in” at the top right corner and log in.

2. At the top-right corner, click your account icon (icon with “You” underneath).

3. Select “Purchases and reviews” from the dropdown menu.

4. Scroll down to the item you want to leave a review for.

5. Next to “Review this item,” click to select a star rating (from one to five).

6. Using at least five words, leave your review on the item and your experience with the seller. You can also upload a photo (optional) to accompany your review by clicking the camera icon.

7. Click “Post Your Review.”

How to delete or edit a review on Etsy

1. Go to etsy.com. Click “Sign in” at the top-right corner. Sign in.

2. At the top-right corner, click your account icon (icon with “You” underneath).

3. Select “Purchases and reviews” from the dropdown menu.

4. Scroll down to the review you wish to edit.)

Note: Reviews cannot be edited after the 100-day review period for an item (beginning from an item’s estimated delivery date). In addition, if you have a case open for an order, your review cannot be edited until the case is resolved.

5. Click “Edit review” to change the star rating and/or text of the review.

6. After making your edits click “Post Your Review.”

About Etsy’s 5-star review system

You can choose to rate Etsy items from one to five stars. One star indicates you’re disappointed with the item, and five stars indicate that you love it. Etsy recommends choosing the star rating that best represents the product you received and your purchase experience. Writing a detailed review in the text space provided can be helpful to other Etsy users as well as the shop owner.

Items eligible for review

If you don’t see the option to review an item, it’s likely because the item isn’t eligible for a review at this time. For an item to be eligible for a review, it must meet Etsy’s criteria.

First, you can only review items purchased on Etsy.com or the Etsy app. If you purchased an item in person via Square, you cannot leave a review on Etsy (but you can on Square).

You can only review items from orders associated with an Etsy account. If you made your purchase as a guest, you’ll need to claim the order with a new or existing account in order to leave a review.

You must leave a review within the 100-day review window, which begins on the order’s estimated delivery date. During this time, you can edit the star rating, text, and photo as many times as you want. For digital items, the review window begins when you download the file you purchased.

You cannot write a review (or edit an existing review) for an order with an open case. Once the case is closed, you can leave a review or edit your review.

