How to leave a review and rating on the Apple Podcasts app, and view all of your reviews later

Meira Gebel
AppleIt’s easy to leave reviews on the Apple Podcasts app.

If you’re a podcast fanatic and want to shower your favourite show or host with genuine praise, writing a review in Apple’s Podcast app is the perfect place.

Leaving a review, whether good or bad, is simple and can be done in just a few steps. And if you ever want to go back and review your ratings, you can see them all in one place using your Apple device’s Settings app.

Here’s how to do both.

How to leave a review on Apple Podcasts

1. Open the Podcasts app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

2. Navigate to the page of the podcast you want to leave a review for. You can find it by searching for it or selecting it from your library. Just note that you’ll have to go to the series page which shows all the episodes, not just the page for a single episode.

Podcast1Meira Gebel/Business InsiderFind the podcast you want to leave a review for.

3. Scroll down to find the subhead titled “Ratings & Reviews.”

4. Under one of the highlighted reviews, select “Write a Review.”

Podcast2Meira Gebel/Business InsiderTap or click the ‘Write a Review’ option.

5. Next, select a star rating at the top â€” you have the option of choosing between one and five stars.

6. Using the text box at the top, write a title for your review. Then, in the lower text box, write your review. Your review can be up to 300 words long.

7. Once you’ve finished, select “Send” or “Save” in the top-right corner.

Podcast3Meira Gebel/Business InsiderWrite your review and send it.

8. If you’ve never left a podcast review before, enter a nickname. Your nickname will be displayed next to any reviews you leave from here on out.

9. After selecting a nickname, tap OK. Your review may not be immediately visible, but assuming you didn’t write anything offensive or spammy, it should be posted soon.

How to see the reviews you’ve already left on Apple Podcasts

Note that you can only do this on an iPhone or iPad, not a Mac.

1. Navigate to the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad and tap your name at the top of the page. This will open your Apple ID menu.

2. Tap “Media & Purchases.”

William Antonelli/Business InsiderYou’ll find the ‘Media & Purchases’ tab in your Apple ID menu.

3. In the middle of the page, select “Ratings and Reviews.” You’ll now be able to see all the ratings and reviews you’ve left using your Apple ID.

William Antonelli/Business InsiderView your ratings and reviews.

If you’re using an older version of iOS, you might not see these options. Instead, open the Settings app and tap “iTunes and App Store,” and then tap your Apple ID â€” you’ll be able to find your reviews there.

Related coverage from Tech Reference:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.