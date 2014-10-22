How To Leave A Group Message In IOS 8

When iOS 8 was announced, it brought along with it a bunch of features we were excited to see.

Among those features is beefed-up iMessages. iMessage now lets you send voice memos and share your location without leaving the app.

But the most exciting part about iMessage in iOS 8 is how it handles group messages. You can now not only rename and mute the group messages, but you can also leave the conversation entirely.

Here’s how to do it:

In the top-right corner of the group message, click on where it says “Details.”

That will open up a separate menu. At the bottom, it says “Leave this conversation” in red.

Once you leave the conversation, it shows what time you left.

Your friends can continue talking, even if you’re the one who started the conversation in the first place.

If you want to rejoin the conversation, one of your friends has to invite you back. You won’t see the conversation that you missed while you were gone.

And that’s it! The only thing to note: Everyone in the group needs to be using iOS 8 for this to work. Otherwise when you click on “Details,” the “Leave this conversation” button will be grayed out.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.