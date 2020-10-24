How to leave a Google Classroom on any device and unenroll yourself from the course

Justin Paget/Getty Images

You can easily leave a Google Classroom and unenroll from a course in just a few steps using a computer or mobile device.

You’ll be unable to leave a Google Classroom if it’s archived instead of active.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories .

If you’re done with a class on Google Classroom, or you enrolled by accident, you can unenroll from that class. To do so, just hit the “More” button and “Unenroll” twice.

Note that if the class is archived, you won’t be able to unenroll. If the teacher has archived the class, ask them to unarchive it so you can unenroll.

How to leave a Google Classroom on a desktop computer



1. Open your web browser and go to the Google Classroom website. For help logging in to Google Classroom, see our article on how to do so.

2. On the class you wish to unenroll from, click the “More” button, which looks like three vertical dots.

Sophie Putka/Business Insider Click the ‘More’ button.

3. Click “Unenroll.”

Sophie Putka/Business Insider Click ‘Unenroll’ in the dropdown menu.

4. Click “Unenroll” again to confirm.

Sophie Putka/Business Insider Click ‘Unenroll’ again in the pop-up.

How to leave a Google Classroom on an iPhone



Make sure that you have the Google Classroom app installed. You can search and download Google Classroom through the App Store on your phone.

1. Open the Google Classroom app. For help logging in to Google Classroom, see our article on how to do so.

2. On the class you wish to unenroll from, tap the “More” button, which looks like three vertical dots.

Sophie Putka/Business Insider Tap the ‘More’ button in the upper right corner.

3. Tap “Unenroll.”

Sophie Putka/Business Insider Tap ‘Unenroll’ in the pop-up at the bottom of the screen.

4. Tap “Unenroll” again to confirm.

Sophie Putka/Business Insider Hit ‘Unenroll’ again in the pop-up.

How to leave a Google Classroom on Android



Make sure that you have the Google Classroom app installed. You can search and download Google Classroom through the Google Play Store on your phone.

1. Tap the Google Classroom app. For help logging in to Google Classroom, see our article on how to do so.

2. On the class you wish to unenroll from, tap the “More” button, which looks like three vertical dots.

3. Tap “Unenroll.”

4. Tap “Unenroll” to confirm.

Related coverage from Tech Reference:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.