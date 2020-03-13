How to leave a Discord server using the desktop or mobile app

- You can leave a Discord server in just a few moments on both desktop and mobile.
- Once you leave a Discord server, you won’t be able to send any messages in that server, and won’t receive any notifications from it.
- If you’re the owner of a Discord server, you’ll need to transfer ownership before you can leave it.
Joining a Discord server can be a great way to meet people who share your interests.
But if the conversation isn’t what you’re expecting, or you just aren’t vibing with the server for some other reason, you do have the option to leave that server.
Leaving a Discord server will remove your name from its member list, and disable any role that you held in the server. You won’t receive any more messages or notifications from the server either.
The only exception to this is if you’re the owner of the server – in this case, you’ll need to transfer ownership of the server before you leave.
Here’s how to leave a Discord server using the desktop app for Mac and PC or the mobile app for iPhone and Android devices.
You’ll be able to rejoin a server you left at any time.
How to leave a Discord server in the desktop app
1. Open Discord on your Mac or PC and navigate to the server you want to leave by clicking on it in the left sidebar.
2. Click the server name, located toward the top-left corner of the screen
3. Select “Leave server.”
Once you leave, you won’t see the server listed in your left sidebar anymore.
How to leave a Discord server in the mobile app
1. Open the Discord app on your iPhone or Android device and go into the server you want to leave.
2. Swipe to the right and tap the three dots located to the right of the server name at the top of the screen.
3. Scroll down and select “Leave Server.”
