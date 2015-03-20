How a space agency landed on a comet speeding at 35,000 mph

On November 12, 2014, the European Space Agency successfully landed on a comet speeding at 35,000 mph. The Philae lander was dropped from the Rosetta satellite, which had to travel 4 billion miles over the course of a decade to complete the mission.

Here’s how the ESA pulled off such an amazing feat.

