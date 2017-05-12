4 ways to land a job when you have zero connections

“It’s not what you know. It’s who you know.”

You’ve probably heard this more times than you can count.

But in a lot of cases, it’s true — connections can be everything when it comes to getting a job.

In fact, there are tons of jobs out there that you pretty much can’t get without knowing someone.

So going for a job without any connections is futile, right?

Well, not really. While most hiring managers prefer candidates who’ve already been recommended for the job, it’s not impossible to snag something on your own and even uncover some new contacts on the fly.

You just need to have a plan:

