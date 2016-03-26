7 ways to guarantee you won't save enough money to retire

Tapping into your savings to cover unexpected expenses

'Whatever you think you're going to need, you're going to need more,' certified financial planners Gary Plessl and Kevin Houser told Business Insider. 'There are always going to be things that pop up, and there are always going to be surprises.'

One of the biggest wild cards when it comes to expenses is dental care, they explain: 'It's something that not too many people think about, and without dental insurance, you could end up with a $3,000 t0 $5,000 surprise dental expense.'

But pulling money out of your retirement savings to cover a non-retirement cost is doubly damagin: You lose the money from your savings, and you decrease the amount of money earning interest, meaning you'll have even less than you withdrew when it comes time to retire.

This is why it's so important to have an established emergency fund.