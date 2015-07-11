How to know if you're being lied to

Chances are, you get lied to multiple times on a daily basis. But the good news is, spotting a fib isn’t as difficult as you might think — so long as you know the signs.

Behavioural analyst and body language expert Dr. Lillian Glass, who has worked with the FBI on unmasking signals of deception, says when trying to figure out if someone is being dishonest, you’ll need to pay careful attention to their facial expressions, body language, and speech patterns, she writes in her book “The Body Language of Liars.”

Here are the telltale signs:

NOW WATCH: We asked Siri the most existential question ever and she had a lot to say



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.