How to know if your investments are exposed to currency risk – and what you can do about it

The BOQ SmartFX platform is a secure international payment tool allowing businesses to manage foreign currency accounts, book foreign exchange rates, make foreign currency payments for current or future value, and buy or sell currencies at specified rates. All of these features create more certainty over the risks associated with currency management. Managing your overseas transactions through the likes of BOQ SmartFX can allow for the protection of cash flow and profit margins; improved financial budgeting and a better understanding of how currency fluctuations impact your balance sheet.



There are numerous other methods of reducing currency risk. One option is considering safe-haven currencies. Traditionally the Swiss Franc, the U.S Dollar and the Japanese Yen have been expected to retain or even increase in value when there is geo-political stress or even a global pandemic as risk assets are sold off.