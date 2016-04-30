How to know if your dog hates hugs

We all love our dogs, but when it comes to showing them affection, hugs aren’t always the right way to go. We spoke to canine behavioural researcher Julie Hecht to break down three common signs of stress in dogs so that you can better understand what they like — and what they don’t like.

