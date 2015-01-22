Take This Quiz To Find Out If You Have A Sleep Disorder

Courtesy Erin Fuchs Here’s what I looked like at the beginning of my sleep study.

Several weeks ago, I spent an intense 21 hours in a sleep lab at New York City’s Bellevue Hospital to get to the bottom of why I’m so tired all the time.

It turns out that I’m either a “long sleeper” (a person who needs to sleep a lot) or an idopathic hypersominiac (a person who never feels rested despite getting a ton of sleep).

While most people might not have heard of hypersominia, I belong to a large fraternity of tired people. Roughly 40 million Americans are plagued by long-term, chronic sleep disorders every year, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

There’s a handy quiz called the “Sleep Disorder Screening Questionnaire” that can help you determine whether you have symptoms of one of the more common sleep disorders like sleep apnea. Here’s the questionnaire, which appears on Emory Healthcare’s website:

Here’s how you score it:

