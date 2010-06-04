How To Know If Today's Jobs Report Is Any Good

The big jobs report comes out today at 8:30, and investors have (supposedly) been bidding up shares in anticipation of a strong report.



Officially, the call is for the creation of about 600K new jobs and unemployment holding at around 9.8%. But these numbers are going to be a bit fuzzy, due to things like the Census (expected to be a MAJOR employer this month), and the fact that folks re-entering the workforce will put upward pressure on the unemployment number.

Fortunately, it can be figured out.

Mike O’Rourke of BTIG provides a breakdown, first of the Census hiring, which apparently the government has already been very forthright about:

As one might expect, the S&P 500 spent the session bouncing around marking time in advance of tomorrow’s BLS Employment Situation Report. If the report meets the expected 536,000 jobs added, it will be the largest gain since September 1983. Most market participants are well aware that 80% of those gains are expected to be temporary census worker positions. The government is attempting to be proactive to prevent miscommunication about the big report. Census Director Robert Groves is on record noting that there will be 417,444 census workers in this report and that those positions are not double counted. You have to give the government some credit for being proactive and telling people what to expect, but we can’t wait to see how it is explained when the numbers don’t match up (we all know the government is not that efficient).

So, what will be a good number?

November of last year was the first month of job gains in the Non Farm Payrolls report since the start of the Great Recession in December of 2007. Since November, the trend has gradually improved. Reports have been volatile with 4 of the 6 months prior to April originally reported as negative. Three of the four were revised to positive in subsequent revisions. On average, the reports have exceed expectations by 17,000 jobs and then been revised higher by 45,000 jobs. These are important trends that need to remain in place for the recovery to progress. The estimate for private sector jobs is 180,000, that in combination with the expected 417,000 census workers created a rash of upward revisions today towards the 600,000 range. The April report beat expectations by 100,000, so not losing those gains to revisions will be impressive. The rule of thumb is that the economy needs to be consistently adding between 150,000 to 200,000 jobs per month in order to start bringing down the Unemployment Rate. We know the rate will continue to be high near term but if the private sector jobs added are in the ballpark of estimates it will be welcomed as a sign that the recovery remains steadily on track.

