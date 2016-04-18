How to tell if someone has read your Facebook message

Whether you like it or not, Facebook’s chat app Messenger will let you know when someone has read your note.

It’s super obvious when you’re using the desktop version of the product — you’ll even see exactly what time your friend checked out your missive — but a bit more subtle if you’re using the app.

Have you ever noticed the little symbols on the right side of your text?

Contrary to what you might assume, a blue checkmark doesn’t mean your dispatch has been discovered. Unless you see your friend’s photo, they haven’t actually read your note:

Here’s what each little icon actually means:

Note the difference:

It’s much more obvious on desktop:

Facebook

And now you know!

