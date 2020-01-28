Reuters You can try and guess who has blocked you on WhatsApp in a few different ways.

You can’t directly tell if someone has blocked you on WhatsApp, since you won’t receive a notification.

However, there are a few steps you can take to try and best guess if someone has blocked you.

WhatsApp is a wildly popular chat, phone, and photo sharing app used by hundreds of millions of people around the world. So it’s probably a little surprising that there are times when a few of those millions of users decide they’d rather not chat or swap photos with certain other WhatsApp users.

Blocking someone on WhatsApp is the best way to prevent them from calling you or sending you unwanted messages or photos. But what happens when you’re the one who was blocked? Is there a way to know if you were blocked on WhatsApp for sure?

How to know if someone has blocked you on WhatsApp



In the simplest terms, you can never be 100% sure you were blocked on WhatsApp unless the person outright tells you. But if you run through the checklist below, you’ll know for fairly certain whether or not you were put on the list, so to speak.

Steven John/Business Insider There are two ways someone can block you on WhatsApp; they can do so after you have already begun conversing, or they can preemptively add you to a blocked list if you’re in their phone’s contacts.

The first thing to do is check the user’s “last seen” status. If you don’t see one, you may have been blocked, though the user could also have simply disabled the feature on their account.

Next, check their profile picture. If it has not changed in a long time, yet the user often changed it in the past, that’s another potential sign, as blocked contacts will always see the image used right before the blocking occurred.

Then, you might consider being more direct. Send the person a message. If more than one check mark never appears, that’s a strong sign you were blocked. You can also try to call them – if you were blocked, the call won’t go through.

Steven John/Business Insider Remember, if someone did block you and you make repeated attempts to contact them, it may constitute harassment.

Finally, consider trying to include the contact in a WhatsApp group. If you get a message saying you aren’t permitted to add them to your group, that’s the surest sign that you were blocked.

