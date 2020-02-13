How to know if someone has blocked you on Skype

Gil C/Shutterstock There are a few ways to try and figure out if someone has blocked you on Skype.

While there is no definite way to tell if you have been blocked on Skype, there are several things you can check that will almost certainly confirm your status.

Skype does not notify a party when they are blocked or unblocked or if they have been deleted from a user’s contact list.

While blocked, any message you send to a user will not go through and must be re-sent once you are no longer blocked.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

While not quite the modern-day equivalent of slamming a door in someone’s face, blocking them online has much the same effect, though not in so dramatic a fashion.

When you block someone on Skype, you cut off all communications between you and the other party: no video chats, voice calls, or messages can be exchanged while the blocked status stands.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to know if someone blocked you on Skype



Ah, but how do you know where you stand if you think you have been blocked on Skype? There is no direct way to tell if you have been blocked, but you can use several methods to determine with relative assurance whether or not someone blocked you on your PC or Mac computer.

1. Log into your Skype account and find the person you think has blocked you in your contacts list. If the icon beside their name is a question mark, they may have blocked you.

Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider You can find the person by searching for their username in the search box.

2. Try to send the person a message; if it says it is undeliverable or if it’s incessantly shown as trying to send, those are other signs that you’ve been blocked.

3. If you can no longer see a person’s profile picture, that likely finally confirms that you were blocked.

Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider A profile avatar that has reverted to Skype’s stock image is a likely sign of blocking or that you were outright deleted from their contacts.

The only way to know for sure, though, is to ask via other methods of communication. Just keep in mind that they might not want to hear from you.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.