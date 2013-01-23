How To Knot Your Tie For Every Formal Occasion

Your outfit may be awesome, but it’s the details that get noticed.



No matter how nice your tie is, nobody will remember it if your knot looks like a pile of scrambled eggs.

These videos will show you all you need to know about the knots you need for every formal occasion.

Every man should have these mastered. And we’re here to help.

Just remember: Sometimes all it takes is a little extra move to make that old tie look fresh.

