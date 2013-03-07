15 Rules For Kicking Butt On Wall Street

Photo: Wikimedia

Here’s the deal: Summer internships on Wall Street are harder to get than ever right now.Banks are still figuring out their post-financial crisis business model, and that means they’re are still trying to figure out how many employees they can really support.



For that reason, getting hired after your internship is even harder than ever as well.

So if you’re lucky enough to have an internship this summer, you had better kill it.

Fortunately, Wall Street veteran Andy Kessler, the author of “Wall Street Meat,” released a really useful e-book called “How To Kick arse On Wall Street” explaining how you can do that.

Kessler, a former analyst, investment banker, venture capitalist and hedge fund manager, has detailed his own top 10 steps for kicking arse on Wall Street.

We won’t tell you what they all are (we can’t steal all of his thunder), BUT we can impart some of the wisdom we got from the book.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.