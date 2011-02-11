How To Send Text Messages That Automatically Delete After Just A Hour

Tiger Text, the startup that lets you delete your text messages after a set period of time, is releasing an enterprise version of their product today, TechCrunch reports.



The new version is called TigerTextPRO and will give companies control over text messages sent on employee cell phones. It creates a network within your company so all texts remain private, providing extra protection for businesses who want to keep their communications secret.

Pricing varies depending on how many people are in your organisation, so you’ll have to contact TigerText’s sales team to get started. After that, you can download the app for iPhone, Android, or BlackBerry.

The current consumer version of TigerText lets you specify a range of time for deleting your text messages. You can also have them removed as soon as they are read. We’ll walk you through it to give you an idea how it works.

Before getting started, download it for iPhone, Android, or BlackBerry.

