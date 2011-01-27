HOW TO: Test Your Password's Strength And Keep It From Being Stolen

Photo: howsecureismypassword.net/

There has been a lot of talk about stolen passwords and hacked websites since the Gawker debacle last month, and one common theme seems to stand out:Many people use the same, simple password for every site they have an account on. And an embarassing number of those turned out to be “password.”



We found a great site through Tested that can test the strength of your password. It also gives you an estimate of how long it would take a computer to crack your password, and whether or not it is one of the most-commonly used passwords.

Head over to How Secure Is My Password to test yours.

While you’re testing your password strength, here are some other tips to keep your password secure:

Use a variety of characters — uppercase, lowercase, underscores, numbers, and punctuation marks.

Don’t use the same password for every site. If a site like Gawker gets compromised again, someone could use your password to access your accounts on other sites.

Use a password manager add on in your browser. We made a list of good of them here.

Want more tips like these? Follow Business Insider Tools on Twitter.

And don’t miss: How to go completely invisible on Facebook



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.